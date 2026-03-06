Brayden Schenn News: Acquired via trade

Schenn was brought in by the Islanders from the Blues on Friday in a swap for a first-round pick, third-round pick and a prospect, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

It's a heavy price tag for Schenn, but the veteran forward will provide the Islanders with flexibility to play center or wing in addition to potentially seeing time with the man advantage. It's been a down season for Schenn, as he is in danger of missing the 40-point mark for just the second time in the last 13 years, though a strong finish to the year with his new club could get him over the line.