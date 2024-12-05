Brayden Schenn News: Assists in three straight games

Schenn produced a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Schenn has five points over his last five contests, this helper his first power-play point since Nov. 12 versus the Bruins. The 33-year-old is finding steady offense while playing in a second-line role. For the season, he's up to four goals, 10 helpers, 56 shots on net, 59 hits, 25 blocked shots, 13 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 27 outings. Schenn's scoring upside is limited compared to previous years, but he's also shooting just 7.1 percent, so he could bounce back over the course of the campaign.