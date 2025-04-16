Brayden Schenn News: Breaks deadlock Tuesday

Schenn scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Utah.

Schenn broke the deadlock for the Blues at the 8:08 mark of the first period with a snap shot, assisted by Pavel Buchnevich and Jimmy Snuggerud. That goal was his 18th of the season, and he also added an assist when Jordan Kyrou made it 5-1 in the third frame. This two-goal performance came at a perfect time for Schenn, as the 33-year-old snapped a seven-game point drought with the playoffs right around the corner. Schenn ends the regular season with 50 points (18 goals, 32 helpers) in 82 appearances, and it was the fourth time he achieved that tally over his last six seasons.