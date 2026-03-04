Brayden Schenn News: Distributes three assists
Schenn notched three assists, three shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.
Schenn hasn't scored in eight games, but he has six helpers in that span, including four over his last two contests. The 34-year-old had a hand in all of the Blues' goals Wednesday while playing in a top-line role. He's up to 28 points, 87 shots on net, 138 hits, 49 PIM, 27 blocked shots and a minus-23 rating across 61 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brayden Schenn See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, Feb. 26th7 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 429 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, February 231 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips31 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brayden Schenn See More