Brayden Schenn News: Ends goal drought Tuesday

Schenn scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

The 33-year-old center opened the scoring midway through the second period, snapping a 13-game goal drought by tapping home a rebound with the man advantage. It was just Schenn's second goal of the season and first power-play point, and through 16 contests he's managed only six points despite a consistent shift in the top six and on the first power-play unit.