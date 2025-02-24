Brayden Schenn News: Finds twine in win Sunday

Schenn scored a goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Schenn tied the score for the Blues midway through the second period, and that goal opened the gates for a St. Louis team that scored three unanswered goals in that frame to build a lead the team would never relinquish. This was Schenn's first goal since Jan. 20, when he bagged a goal in a 5-4 win over the Golden Knights, and he's up to 12 goals on the campaign.