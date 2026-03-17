Brayden Schenn News: First goal with new team
Schenn scored a goal Tuesday in a 3-1 win over Toronto.
It was Schenn's first goal with the Islanders; it came in his fifth game since being traded to the team from the Blues. The goal came on the power play. Overall, Schenn has three points (one goal, two assists) in those five games with the Isles. He's skating as the team's 2C and his offense has been slow overall this season. But the Isles brought him in for his veteran presence and his existing Stanley Cup ring, which he slid on after the Blues emerged victorious.
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