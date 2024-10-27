Brayden Schenn News: Generates assist in loss

Schenn had an assist, one shot on net and two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Montreal.

Schenn's drive to the net in the second period was rebuffed by Sam Montembeault, but the ensuing sequence let to Jake Neighbours' game-tying tally. The assist was Schenn's second in as many games and third over the last four. He had practiced on the top line earlier this week, presumably as a potential replacement for Robert Thomas (lower body), but he's been back home centering the second line in the two games since. Schenn did a reasonable impression of Thomas, the Blues' faceoff leader (62.6 percent), by winning 15 of 22 (68.2 percent) draws Saturday.