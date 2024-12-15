Brayden Schenn News: Generates assist in win

Schenn notched an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Schenn has four points over seven outings in December. He hasn't found the same kind of success as the Blues' other top-six forwards, but he's still offering depth scoring with a physical edge. The 33-year-old center is up to 16 points, 63 shots on net, 76 hits, 29 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 32 contests this season.