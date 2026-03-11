Brayden Schenn News: Gets first point with new team
Schenn registered an assist, five shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.
Schenn's homecoming to St. Louis came just four days after his long-time NHL team dealt him to the Islanders. The 34-year-old helped close out a comeback with for his new team, setting up Mathew Barzal's tally in overtime. Schenn is up to 29 points, 93 shots on net, 141 hits, 49 PIM and a minus-23 rating over 63 appearances this season. He's taken over as the second-line center for the Islanders, bumping Calum Ritchie to the wing.
