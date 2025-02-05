Brayden Schenn News: Gets physical in overtime loss
Schenn recorded a power-play assist and nine hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.
No other player on either team had more than four hits. Schenn's nine hits were a season high, and he snapped a five-game point drought with the helper for an altogether productive effort. He's at 30 points (five on the power play), 98 shots on net, 48 PIM, 136 hits and a minus-6 rating across 54 appearances this season.
