Brayden Schenn News: Logs helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Schenn provided an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-0 win over the Red Wings.

Schenn has just one goal over 11 outings in December, but he's added five assists. The center has also brought an edge with 33 hits and 17 PIM this month. Overall, he's been in a top-six role for much of this season, producing five goals, 13 helpers, 71 shots on net, 89 hits, 30 PIM, 30 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 36 contests.

