Brayden Schenn News: Moves to top line

Schenn centered the top line at Wednesday's practice, Jeremey Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Schenn bounced between the second and third lines through seven contests but now looks like the replacement for Robert Thomas, who is expected to miss at least six weeks with a fractured ankle. The club hopes Schenn, who has one goal on 21 shots (4.8 shooting percentage) and one assist, can spark a team that is starving for offense thus far, ranking 22nd with 2.71 goals per game.