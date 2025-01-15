Brayden Schenn News: Nabs assist in victory
Schenn produced an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Calgary.
Schenn registered the primary helper on Colton Parayko's marker just under a minute into the game. Schenn has been productive through six games in January, getting onto the scoresheet four times while accounting for two goals, three helpers and a plus-3 rating in that span. St. Louis' captain is at eight goals and 25 points through 45 appearances in 2024-25. Schenn's current 9.2 shooting percentage is the worst mark of his career, excluding his first two seasons with the Kings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now