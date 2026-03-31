Brayden Schenn News: Nets another goal

Schenn scored a goal, added three hits and went minus-2 in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Penguins.

Schenn has four points over his last two outings to bounce back from a four-game slide. The 34-year-old center is up to 36 points over 73 contests this season, including eight points in 12 games since he was traded to the Islanders from the Blues. He's added 110 shots on net, 160 hits, 40 blocked shots, 66 PIM and a minus-26 rating.