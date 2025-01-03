Brayden Schenn News: Nets breakaway goal

Schenn scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Friday's 4-0 win over the Senators.

Schenn has two goals and two assists over his last five outings. He converted on a breakaway sprung by Dylan Holloway's pass. The 33-year-old Schenn has provided decent depth scoring while filling a middle-six role for a majority of 2024-25. The center has seven goals, 21 points, 80 shots on net, 91 hits, 31 blocked shots, 37 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 40 appearances this season.