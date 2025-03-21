Brayden Schenn News: Plates two helpers in OT win

Schenn logged two assists, including the game-winning assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against the Canucks.

Schenn had a strong performance late in Thursday's contest with two primary helpers to help tie the game at two apiece before assisting Philip Broberg's game-winner. The 33-year-old Schenn is up to 29 assists, 45 points and 128 shots on net in 70 games this season. The 16-year NHL veteran has been an extremely steady force offensively for St. Louis with 15 points in his last 15 games. He is just one tally away from tying his point total from a year ago and is on his way to registering the eighth 50-point campaign of his career. Schenn has good value in most formats and is a great addition to fantasy lineups with St. Louis making a push towards a postseason spot.