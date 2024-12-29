Brayden Schenn News: Pots goal in defeat

Schenn scored his sixth goal of the season Sunday in a 4-2 loss to Buffalo.

Schenn snapped a seven-game goal drought with the marker. The left-shot center added five shots on goal and a plus-1 rating in 18:43 of ice time. St. Louis' captain plays in all situations, but that hasn't translated to much success -- the second-line center has produced six goals and 19 points through 38 contests. Schenn has registered three consecutive 20-goal campaigns, but he's on pace for just 13 markers in 2024-25.