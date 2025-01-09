Brayden Schenn News: Produces two helpers in win

Schenn logged a pair of assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

This was Schenn's first multi-point performance since Nov. 25 versus the Rangers. The center hasn't gone more than two games without a point since that date, and he has three goals and three helpers over his last six outings. For the season, Schenn is at eight goals, 16 assists, 84 shots on net, 97 hits, 37 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 43 appearances.