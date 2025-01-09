Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brayden Schenn headshot

Brayden Schenn News: Produces two helpers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Schenn logged a pair of assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

This was Schenn's first multi-point performance since Nov. 25 versus the Rangers. The center hasn't gone more than two games without a point since that date, and he has three goals and three helpers over his last six outings. For the season, Schenn is at eight goals, 16 assists, 84 shots on net, 97 hits, 37 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 43 appearances.

Brayden Schenn
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now