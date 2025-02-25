Fantasy Hockey
Brayden Schenn headshot

Brayden Schenn News: Puts up helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Schenn logged an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Kraken.

Schenn helped out on a Cam Fowler tally in the second period. It was an otherwise quiet game for the Blues' second line compared to other forward trios. Schenn has done his part lately with a goal and four assists over his last six outings, though just one of those five points has been on the power play. The 33-year-old center is up to 34 points, 106 shots on net, 148 hits, 48 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 59 appearances this season.

