Brayden Schenn headshot

Brayden Schenn News: Scores again in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Schenn scored a goal on three shots and added five PIM in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

Schenn brought some early intensity by fighting Ridly Greig in the first period. In the third, Schenn put the Islanders ahead 2-1 with his goal, but the lead wouldn't last. The 34-year-old center is fitting in well on the second line with four points in six games since he was traded from the Blues. Through 67 outings overall, he has 14 goals, 18 assists, 98 shots on net, 147 hits, 31 blocked shots, 56 PIM and a minus-24 rating.

Brayden Schenn
New York Islanders
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