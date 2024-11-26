Brayden Schenn News: Scores, assists vs. Rangers
Schenn recorded a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.
Schenn snapped a four-game pointless drought with his second multi-point game of the season, and the first one in which he recorded a goal and an assist. The 33-year-old playmaker has struggled with consistency, however, and that, along with his role as a middle-six forward, certainly limits his upside a bit in most formats. He only has six points (three goals, three assists) across his last 10 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now