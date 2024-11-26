Brayden Schenn News: Scores, assists vs. Rangers

Schenn recorded a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Schenn snapped a four-game pointless drought with his second multi-point game of the season, and the first one in which he recorded a goal and an assist. The 33-year-old playmaker has struggled with consistency, however, and that, along with his role as a middle-six forward, certainly limits his upside a bit in most formats. He only has six points (three goals, three assists) across his last 10 games.