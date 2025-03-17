Brayden Schenn News: Sets tone with early goal

Schenn scored a goal on five shots and added seven PIM in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

Schenn scored just 41 seconds into the game. The 33-year-old also dropped the mitts with Jacob Trouba late in the first period after Trouba's hit on Jordan Kyrou. Schenn has seven points, 14 hits, nine PIM and a plus-1 rating over eight contests in March, offering multi-category appeal through scoring and toughness. Overall, the veteran center has 16 goals, 43 points, 122 shots on net, 164 hits, 57 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 68 appearances.