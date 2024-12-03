Brayden Schenn News: Snags helper in win

Schenn recorded an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Schenn has a goal, three assists and 13 hits over his last four contests. The Blues shuffled their lines a bit Tuesday, with Schenn flanked by Dylan Holloway and Jordan Kyrou -- the trio combined for three goals and five points. Schenn has had an alright season so far with 13 points, 54 shots, 58 hits, 24 blocked shots, 13 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 26 appearances while seeing steady top-six minutes. He has just one power-play point after logging double-digits in that category in nine of the last 10 campaigns, with the exception being the abbreviated 2020-21 season.