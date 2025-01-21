Brayden Schenn News: Stays warm with goal
Schenn scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Monday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.
Schenn has five goals and four assists over nine outings in January, including five points during a four-game streak. The 33-year-old center has found more consistency this month, and coupled with his steady physical play, he's a strong all-around forward in fantasy. Schenn has 11 goals, 29 points, 93 shots on net, 114 hits, 37 PIM and 32 blocked shots over 48 appearances.
