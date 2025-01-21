Fantasy Hockey
Brayden Schenn

Brayden Schenn News: Stays warm with goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Schenn scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Monday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Schenn has five goals and four assists over nine outings in January, including five points during a four-game streak. The 33-year-old center has found more consistency this month, and coupled with his steady physical play, he's a strong all-around forward in fantasy. Schenn has 11 goals, 29 points, 93 shots on net, 114 hits, 37 PIM and 32 blocked shots over 48 appearances.

Brayden Schenn
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
