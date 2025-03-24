Brayden Schenn News: Strikes empty netter

Schenn scored an empty-net goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Schenn found the back of the empty net with less than 40 seconds remaining in Sunday's contest. The 33-year-old center is up to 17 goals, 47 points and 129 shots on net in 72 appearances this season. With his tally Sunday, Schenn extended his point streak to three games and seven tallies in his last six contests. He also passed his point total of 46 from a season ago. The 16-year NHL vet has been an extremely steady presence offensively for the Blues' second line and top power-play unit. Look for Schenn to finish the regular season around the 55-point mark at his current pace offensively. He has great value in most league formats for the fantasy playoffs.