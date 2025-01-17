Fantasy Hockey
Brayden Schenn News: Strikes twice in Thursday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Schenn scored two goals, one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

The veteran center pocketed the Blues' first and last tallies of the night, giving him his first multi-goal performance of the season. Schenn is on pace to fall short of 50 points for the second straight campaign, but the 33-year-old has heated up since Christmas -- over the last nine games, he's churned out five goals and nine points.

