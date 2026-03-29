Brayden Schenn News: Three points against Panthers
Schenn scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-2 win over Florida.
The Islanders were down 2-0 after the first period, but Schenn led the charge in an immediate response as New York potted five goals in the second frame. It was the veteran center's first multi-point performance since joining the Isles at the trade deadline, and in 11 games for his new club he's produced three goals and seven points with 22 shots on net, 19 hits, 17 PIM, 12 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating.
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