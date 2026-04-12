Brayden Yager News: Recalled from minors
Yager was brought up from AHL Manitoba on Sunday under emergency conditions.
Yager produced 10 goals and 30 points in 68 minor-league outings this season. It's unclear if he will play during Winnipeg's upcoming two-game road trip, but he could make his NHL debut as soon as Monday's matchup against Vegas.
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