Brayden Yager headshot

Brayden Yager News: Recalled from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Yager was brought up from AHL Manitoba on Sunday under emergency conditions.

Yager produced 10 goals and 30 points in 68 minor-league outings this season. It's unclear if he will play during Winnipeg's upcoming two-game road trip, but he could make his NHL debut as soon as Monday's matchup against Vegas.

Brayden Yager
Winnipeg Jets
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