Brayden Yager News: Returned to AHL
Yager was assigned to AHL Manitoba on Saturday.
Yager made his NHL debut against Vegas on Monday. He didn't earn a point in three appearances with the Jets down the stretch, but he provided two shots on goal. Yager has 10 goals and 20 assists in 68 AHL contests this campaign.
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