Brayden Yager headshot

Brayden Yager News: Returned to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Yager was assigned to AHL Manitoba on Saturday.

Yager made his NHL debut against Vegas on Monday. He didn't earn a point in three appearances with the Jets down the stretch, but he provided two shots on goal. Yager has 10 goals and 20 assists in 68 AHL contests this campaign.

Brayden Yager
Winnipeg Jets
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