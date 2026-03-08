Brendan Brisson News: Brought up from AHL
Brisson was recalled from AHL Hartford on Sunday.
Brisson has one assist, two shots on net, one blocked shot and one hit in three NHL outings this season. He also has 15 goals and 27 points in 49 appearances at the AHL level this campaign.
