Brendan Brisson News: Loaned to Hartford
Brisson was assigned to AHL Hartford on Tuesday.
After posting an assist across three appearances with the Rangers, Brisson will return to the AHL for the time being. His audition at the highest level mimicked his solid play in the AHL, where he has 13 goals, 10 assists and 73 shots on net across 46 games this season. The 24-year-old forward will likely have a chance to be recalled at some point later in the season with the Rangers struggling to find consistent scoring depth.
