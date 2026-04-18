Brendan Brisson News: Pots pair for Hartford
Brisson scored twice in AHL Hartford's 4-3 loss to Springfield on Saturday.
This was Brisson's first multi-point effort since March 17. He has 19 goals, 37 points and a minus-32 rating over 66 appearances this season. Brisson hasn't been able to get back to his peak levels from a couple years ago. He'll be a restricted free agent this summer if he gets a qualifying offer.
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