Brendan Brisson headshot

Brendan Brisson News: Pots pair for Hartford

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Brisson scored twice in AHL Hartford's 4-3 loss to Springfield on Saturday.

This was Brisson's first multi-point effort since March 17. He has 19 goals, 37 points and a minus-32 rating over 66 appearances this season. Brisson hasn't been able to get back to his peak levels from a couple years ago. He'll be a restricted free agent this summer if he gets a qualifying offer.

Brendan Brisson
New York Rangers
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