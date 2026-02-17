Brendan Brisson headshot

Brendan Brisson News: Recalled from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Brisson was recalled from AHL Hartford on Tuesday.

Brisson has yet to make his debut with the Rangers since signing a one-year deal with the team in the offseason. The 2020 first-round selection (No. 29 overall) in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft has accounted for 13 goals, 10 helpers, 38 PIM and a minus-21 rating over 46 outings with the Wolf Pack in 2025-26.

Brendan Brisson
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
