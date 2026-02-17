Brendan Brisson News: Recalled from AHL
Brisson was recalled from AHL Hartford on Tuesday.
Brisson has yet to make his debut with the Rangers since signing a one-year deal with the team in the offseason. The 2020 first-round selection (No. 29 overall) in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft has accounted for 13 goals, 10 helpers, 38 PIM and a minus-21 rating over 46 outings with the Wolf Pack in 2025-26.
