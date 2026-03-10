Brendan Brisson News: Sent to Hartford
Brisson was assigned to AHL Hartford on Tuesday.
Brett Berard was summoned from the minors in a corresponding transaction. Brisson did not draw into the lineup Monday in Philadelphia following his call-up Sunday. The 2020 first-round pick by the Golden Knights has recorded 15 goals, 12 helpers, 52 PIM and a minus-15 rating over 49 appearances with the Wolf Pack in 2025-26.
