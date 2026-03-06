Brendan Brisson headshot

Brendan Brisson News: Three points in AHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Brisson scored twice and added an assist in AHL Hartford's 6-0 win over Bridgeport on Friday.

Brisson recently got a look with the Rangers, earning a helper over three contests. The 24-year-old has earned 15 goals and 26 points through 48 outings with Hartford. The 24-year-old should be in contention for additional call-ups if the Rangers need forward depth before the end of the campaign.

Brendan Brisson
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
