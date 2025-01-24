Brendan Gallagher News: Adds helper in loss

Gallagher notched an assist and four hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Gallagher has earned three points over his last three games, matching his total from the prior 15 contests. His role hasn't changed -- he's still on the third line -- so it may be tough for him to sustain his recent success. The winger is up to 20 points, 85 shots on net, 53 hits, 23 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 48 outings this season.