Gallagher scored a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Flyers.

Gallagher has gotten on the scoresheet in just two of nine games so far, but both instances have been multi-point efforts. He scored a go-ahead goal and assisted on the game-winner in Sunday's contest. The veteran winger has three goals, one assist, 22 shots on net, nine hits, five blocked shots and a minus-1 rating while filling a middle-six role this season.