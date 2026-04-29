Brendan Gallagher News: Gets goal in 2026 playoff debut
Gallagher scored a goal in a 3-2 win Wednesday against the Lightning in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round.
Gallagher was a healthy scratch for the first four games of the series and made a quick impact -- his goal gave the Habs a 1-0 lead at 3:00 of the first period. He played just 6:48 overall and also delivered three hits. Gallagher isn't guaranteed a return to the lineup -- he had been a healthy scratch for four games at the end of the season, too. But the veteran might after this performance and with the team returning home with a chance to clinch the series in Game 6.
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