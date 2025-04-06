Brendan Gallagher News: Nets 20th goal of season

Gallagher scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

Gallagher evened things up for the Canadiens just 1:24 into the third period with a snapshot, giving him 20 goals on the season, and that would open the door for the Canadiens to score thrice over 10 minutes, ultimately completing the comeback and getting the victory. This is Gallagher's first 20-goal season since the 2019-20 campaign, when he netted 22 goals, and it's also the fifth time he has achieved this mark over his 13-year career.