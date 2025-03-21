Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
March Madness Offer
BetMGM: $1,500 First Bet Offer with Promo Code: ROTOSPORTS
Brendan Gallagher headshot

Brendan Gallagher News: Nets game-tying goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Gallagher scored a goal, tallied five shots on net and dished out five hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Gallagher's unassisted goal would tie the game at three apiece before the Islanders would take the win from the Habs. The 32-year-old winger has 17 goals, 29 points and 73 hits in 68 appearances this season. Gallagher is heating up offensively with four points over his last two games. If he can put the nine-game scoreless streak he had before his past two games in the rearview mirror, he may have some sneaky value in deeper fantasy leagues. Gallagher should maintain his third-line role and secondary power-play time for the rest of the regular season.

Brendan Gallagher
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now