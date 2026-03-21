Brendan Gallagher News: Posts assist Saturday
Gallagher notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Islanders.
Gallagher has two helpers over four contests since he sat out as a healthy scratch March 14 versus the Sharks. The 33-year-old winger has been confined to bottom-six minutes this season, which has limited his offense. He's now at 22 points, 110 shots on net, 89 hits, 37 PIM and a plus-1 rating across 68 appearances, so he could still generate some fantasy value in deep formats.
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