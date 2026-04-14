Brendan Gallagher News: Returns with goal after sitting out

Gallagher scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-2 loss to the Flyers.

Gallagher was back in the lineup after being scratched the previous four games. The goal was his first since. Feb. 4 and his seventh in 77 games this season (23 points). . There's no guarantee that the aging winger will dress to start the playoffs. However, Gallagher is one of the playoff veterans on a young team. Overall, he has played 76 postseason games, scoring 13 goals and adding 20 assists in 76 games over seven seasons.