Brendan Gallagher News: Returns with goal after sitting out
Gallagher scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-2 loss to the Flyers.
Gallagher was back in the lineup after being scratched the previous four games. The goal was his first since. Feb. 4 and his seventh in 77 games this season (23 points). . There's no guarantee that the aging winger will dress to start the playoffs. However, Gallagher is one of the playoff veterans on a young team. Overall, he has played 76 postseason games, scoring 13 goals and adding 20 assists in 76 games over seven seasons.
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