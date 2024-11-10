Brendan Gallagher News: Scores lone goal in Saturday's loss

Gallagher scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Gallagher has now scored in three straight games and five of the last seven, with two power-play tallies in that span. The 32-year-old winger is enjoying a resurgent stretch to begin 2024-25 with seven goals and an assist over 15 contests. He's added 31 shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-4 rating while filling a middle-six role with power-play time. He's worth a look in fantasy while his offense is hot, but it will cool off since he's shooting an unsustainable 22.6 percent.