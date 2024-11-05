Brendan Gallagher News: Scores on power play

Gallagher logged a power-play goal and one shot on net in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.

Gallagher showed good patience in front of net before depositing a goal with five seconds remaining on the man advantage. It was the fifth goal of the season and third in the last five outings for Gallagher, who had another tally that was reversed upon video review. The rejuvenated 32-year-old forward ranks second on the team in goals behind only Cole Caufield.