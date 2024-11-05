Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Brendan Gallagher headshot

Brendan Gallagher News: Scores on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 5, 2024 at 8:27pm

Gallagher logged a power-play goal and one shot on net in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.

Gallagher showed good patience in front of net before depositing a goal with five seconds remaining on the man advantage. It was the fifth goal of the season and third in the last five outings for Gallagher, who had another tally that was reversed upon video review. The rejuvenated 32-year-old forward ranks second on the team in goals behind only Cole Caufield.

Brendan Gallagher
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now