Brendan Gallagher News: Sparks win

Gallagher scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.

Gallagher redirected a pass from Mike Matheson past Edmonton's Calvin Pickard very late in the second period for what turned out to be the game-winner. It was Gallagher's fifth goal in the last nine games, and the 32-year-old is scoring at a 21.6 shooting percentage. He's up to eight goals, two assists, 37 shots, four PIM and a minus-4 rating through 19 appearances.