Brendan Gallagher

Brendan Gallagher News: Tallies in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 29, 2024 at 6:00pm

Gallagher scored a goal on four shots while blocking one shot and doling out one hit in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.

Gallagher put an end to matters with an empty-net tally. It was his 10th goal over 36 outings and just his second over the last 17. The four shots were a welcome sign, as Gallagher entered the game with just five SOG over the last seven contests. That included five games in which he had zero shots on net.

Brendan Gallagher
Montreal Canadiens

