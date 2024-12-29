Brendan Gallagher News: Tallies in win
Gallagher scored a goal on four shots while blocking one shot and doling out one hit in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.
Gallagher put an end to matters with an empty-net tally. It was his 10th goal over 36 outings and just his second over the last 17. The four shots were a welcome sign, as Gallagher entered the game with just five SOG over the last seven contests. That included five games in which he had zero shots on net.
