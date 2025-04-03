Brendan Gallagher News: Ten points in last nine games

Gallagher had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over Boston on Thursday.

Gallagher pushed the score to 3-0 early in the third period. He was alone in the slot to one-time a shot past Jeremy Swayman. Gallagher has 10 points (four goals, six assists) and 20 shots in his last nine games. His game has been on a slow decline for a while, but this is a great run for the on-ice leader. He may even bring you fantasy value in daily formats if he continues this run.