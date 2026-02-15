Brendan Gaunce News: Logs three points for Cleveland
Gaunce scored the game-winning goal and added two assists in AHL Cleveland's 4-3 overtime win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday.
Gaunce has four goals and four assists over eight outings with the Monsters since he was demoted from the Blue Jackets in late January. The veteran forward has 14 points in 19 appearances at the AHL level and another six points in 25 games at the NHL level. Should the Blue Jackets need forward depth after the Olympic break, Gaunce would likely be near the top of the list for a call-up.
