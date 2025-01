Gaunce was summoned from AHL Iowa on Monday.

Gaunce hasn't earned a point in five NHL appearances this season while posting four shots on goal and six hits. With Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) and Jakub Lauko (lower body) on injured reserve, Gaunce could be in Tuesday's lineup versus St. Louis even if Mats Zuccarello (illness) and Frederick Gaudreau (illness) are available.